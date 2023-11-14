2 hours ago

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, received a boost as captain Andre Ayew rejoined the squad in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

Ayew, who missed Ghana's recent friendly matches against Mexico and the USA, is set to play a pivotal role in the team's campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Having been named among the 25 players invited by Coach Chris Hughton for the initial round of qualifiers, Andre Ayew made his return to the national camp on Monday night.

The captain was accompanied by his younger brother, Jordan Ayew, and both players, along with the rest of the squad, wore black attire to pay tribute to the late Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena.

Other notable arrivals on Monday night included Inaki Williams, Joseph Wollacott, and Antoine Semenyo. In total, 15 players were in camp at the time of this update, forming a crucial part of the squad gearing up for the crucial World Cup qualifying clash.

The confirmed players in camp are:



Joseph Paintsil

Baba Iddrisu

Denis Odoi

Abdul Fatawu Hamidu

Nicholas Opoku

Osman Bukari

Majeed Ashimeru

Jordan Ayew

Edmund Addo

Andre Ayew

Jonathan Sowah

Gideon Mensah

Inaki Williams

Antoine Semenyo

Joseph Wollacott

As the Black Stars continue their preparations, the return of Andre Ayew adds experience and leadership to the squad, enhancing their prospects in the upcoming crucial qualifiers.