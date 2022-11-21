2 hours ago

The Back Stars resumed training on Sunday with two sessions as they geared up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup adventure in Qatar.

The Black Stars concluded their exciting day with a two-hour evening training session that started at 17:30 Qatar time with all players in attendance.

The first training session was held in the morning in the gym with the coaching staff putting the players through their paces.

This comes after coach Otto Addo handed his players a day off on Saturday following the team's arrival in Doha on Friday night.

The Ghana national team played a pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, defeating the European country 2-0 thanks to goals by Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo.

The team held their recovery training session on Friday morning before travelling from their UAE training camp base to Qatar.

Upon arrival, the technical team headed by coach Addo, gave the players the day off on Saturday to help the jet-lagged players recover.

Ghana, participating in their fourth World Cup, are housed in Group H of the global flagship football event.

The Black Stars will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the group phase of the competition.

