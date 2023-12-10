23 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have selected the Pullman Hotel in Abidjan as their camp base for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D'Ivoire.

The prestigious Pullman Hotel is situated in the heart of the Plateau, the business district, and is conveniently located 25 minutes away from the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Airport.

Ghana secured their tenth consecutive AFCON qualification by topping Group E in the qualifiers, ahead of Angola, Central African Republic, and Madagascar.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, have been drawn into Group B for the AFCON tournament, alongside football giants Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Coach Chris Hughton is expected to announce the squad for the tournament in the coming weeks. As of now, there hasn't been any announcement regarding a training tour in Europe or Asia for the team.

During their stay in Abidjan, Ghana will lodge at the Pullman Hotel, a 5-star accommodation facility.

Interestingly, the hotel will be shared with their neighbors and rivals, Nigeria, as all teams in Groups A and B will be based in Abidjan.

Ghana aims to clinch the AFCON title and end their over four-decade-long trophy drought, with their last triumph dating back to 1982 in Libya.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to commence on January 13 and will conclude on February 11, 2024.