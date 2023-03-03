1 hour ago

The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi for their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Matchday three qualifier against Angola on Thursday.

Players, Technical team and officials touched down at the Kumasi International Airport at 1:37pm via Africa World Airlines (AWA).

Twenty-four players travelled to Kumasi for the 1st leg of the double header scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Players include:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Kingsley Shindler (FC Koln), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

Enjoy some photos from the Kumasi International Airport: