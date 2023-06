2 hours ago

The Black Stars trained at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, June 14 in readiness for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Midfielder and Deputy captain Thomas Partey and Hafiz Konkoni joined the group training having missed the earlier session on Monday.

Ghana and Madagascar will face off on Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18 as both teams push for a place in next January’s continental showpiece.