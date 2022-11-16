2 hours ago

Alexander Djiku and Kamal Deen Sulemana trained on Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi having arrived in the afternoon to take the number of players to Twenty-Five.

The Twenty-five players include, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Alexander Djiku and Kamal Deen Sulemana.

Our team of photographers sent us these photos from Abu Dhabi.