5 hours ago

The senior national team – Black Stars – used part of their rest day to visit vehicle partners Chery in Doha on Saturday.

Following their arrival in Qatar on Friday night, Coach Otto Addo gave his boys a day off from training.

The team trained in Abu Dhabi on Friday, a day after their impressive 2-0 win over Switzerland in their pre-World Cup friendly.

The squad travelled from their training camp base in Abu Dhabi to Qatar, a few hours after Friday's recovery training session.

The coach excused his jet-lagged players from training on Saturday to help them prepare for Sunday’s two training sessions ahead of their opening group match against Portugal on Thursday.

PHOTOS BELOW: