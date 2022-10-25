1 hour ago

Outspoken Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has been ordained a preacher by the founder and president of the Breakthrough Family Ministries, Bishop Samuel Osei-Tutu.

A post sighted by GhanaWeb on Graphic Showbiz’s Facebook page captured the ‘Daaro Daaro’ artiste among some men bedecked like preachers.

“Seasoned On Air Personality, Blakk Rasta Has Been Ordained By Bishop Samuel Osei-Tutu. Congratulations to him and we wish him the very best on his new journey,” Graphic showbiz captioned.

Blakk Rasta uniquely clad an African print fabric with a clerical neatly inserted in his collar.

Indeed, his clothing was an affirmation the artiste has been appointed a Man of God.

Be that as it may, scanning through his various social media accounts, the artiste hasn't made a post about the occasion.

Meanwhile, some netizens have thrown questions with the hopes of finding answers. They have asked if Blakk Rasta would quit producing mainstream tunes and focus on winning souls for God.

On October 18, 2022, the artiste shared some pictures to promote his new song on his Instagram handle.

The post saw the radio personality standing behind the heavily endowed woman in different poses.

One of the images also caught him placing a mug on the curvy woman’s buttocks while clothed in a hoody and shorts.

The caption that followed his post read, “Fatima…loading”.