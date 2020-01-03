1 hour ago

Juve Stabia defender Bright Addae has made a donation to his former side Legon Cities Fc on Thursday night ahead of their crunch game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The defender played for now defunct Wa All Stars which has been rechristened Legon Cities Football Club and saw the need to give back to his former club as they prepare to play at home at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bright Addae was accompanied by his close pal Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the group head of Afro-Arab Company Limited, Franklin Addae(junior Brother of Bright), Mrs. Emelia Addae (wife of Bright Addae), Dickson Boadi (PR of the Bright Addae Foundation).

His donation inlcuded set of jerseys and socks to help them as they play in the Ghana Premier League.

