1 hour ago

The Kantaka Automobile at its recent KantankaTechAt40 programme unveiled a sophisticated Sports Car that has got many Ghanaians talking on social media.

For the last forty years, the leader and founder of the Christo Asafo Commission, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Sarfo has been producing various products ranging from home appliances, construction equipment to musical instruments among others.

This year's edition was held between 24th December 200- 27th December 2020 at Awoshie in Accra where a wide range of products were displayed with the most eye-catching one being the Sports Car.

Its a one door sleek vehicles with a dove tail back which makes it unique in its make.

Somewhere in November the Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Automobile Limited, Kwadwo Sarfo Junior hinted about the Sports Car.

PHOTOS BELOW: