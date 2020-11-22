2 hours ago

Karela United have seen their home grounds, the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park popularly known as the CAM park renovated by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) .

The facility has been given a major face lift with the place being converted into an astro turf pitch from the natural grass.

GNPC agreed to embark on a major face-lift of the CAM Park late 2019 at an estimated cost of $1.89 million.

After the renovation, GNPC the financiers of the Park have handed over the facility for use by Karela at a short ceremony that was attended by the CEO of GNPC, Dr. K.K Sarpong, top Executives of GNPC, management of Karela and Chiefs of Anyinase.

PHOTOS BELOW: