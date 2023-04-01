40 minutes ago

A thanksgiving service was held on this morning, 1st April 2023 for the late father of Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.

GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku, Black Stars technical staff, and other GFA officials were at the Memorial service of the late Willie Hughton, father of Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Wednesday, 15th March 2023 interred his Ghanaian father who died some months ago in the United Kingdom.

The solemn occasion was attended by close friends, family members, relatives, and members of the Ghanaian community in the UK and members of Ghana's High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton was appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in February.

He took over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.

Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.

The experienced trainer has coached Newcastle United, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Birmingham, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest.

He oversaw his first two games in the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola first with a 1-0 win at the Baba Yara Stadium and then a 1-1 draw in Luanda.

The Black Stars will be in action in June to complete the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

PHOTOS BELOW: