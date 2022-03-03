1 hour ago

Broadcast journalist with Accra based Citi FM, Nathan Quao on Wednesday 2nd March,2022 walked down the aisle with his pretty plus size wife Georgina Amoako aka Maame Adwoa.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Perez Chapel International in Accra.

It was graced by colleagues at Citi FM, in the media fraternity friends and family members of the couples.

The multi talented journalist has been working with Citi FM for some time now working as Sports presenter and also with the award winning Citi Breakfast Show.

He is also a rapper having released two singles and plays the keyboard and other musical instruments.

He also holds a masters degree in International Relations and is a polyglot having lectured in the past at the Ghana School of Languages.

PHOTOS BELOW: