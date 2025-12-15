2 days ago

The final funeral rites of legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, took an emotional turn on Saturday, December 13, 2025, as several striking lookalikes of the late icon appeared at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Throughout the funeral grounds, numerous men sporting braided hairstyles closely associated with Daddy Lumba’s signature look were seen moving quietly among mourners.

Their presence, though unannounced, quickly drew attention as many attendees noticed the uncanny resemblance.

As the lookalikes blended into the crowd, whispers spread across the venue. Some mourners paused in shock, while others became visibly emotional, describing the moment as surreal.

For a number of fans, it felt as though the legendary musician had returned briefly to witness his own farewell.

Several attendees rushed to capture photos and videos, while others struggled to hold back tears, overwhelmed by memories of the highlife great whose music shaped generations.

The unexpected sight added another layer of emotion to an already charged ceremony filled with sorrow, music, and reflection.

Beyond the mourning, the moment served as a powerful reminder of Daddy Lumba’s lasting influence and the profound connection he maintained with his fans.

Even in death, many present said the appearance of the lookalikes symbolised the enduring spirit of Daddy Lumba and the indelible mark he left on Ghana’s music history.

