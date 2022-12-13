1 hour ago

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has been presented with a Hearts of Oak jersey following Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The SC Freiburg midfielder is in Ghana for a brief holiday following Ghana's elimination from the World Cup and was given a treat by supporters of the rainbow club.

Ghana played at its fourth FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar where they exited at the group stage after defeats to Portugal, Uruguay, and a win over Korea.

Kofi Kyereh was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made cameo appearances in all three matches at the FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old midfielder is expected to link up with the rest of his teammates at Freiburg to prepare for he return of the German Bundesliga.

PHOTOS BELOW: