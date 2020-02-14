37 minutes ago

A ten-member delegation from the Electoral Commission led by Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit afforded the Chairperson and her delegation the opportunity to brief the King on the reforms that had taken place since their assumption of office.

There were also discussions on operational issues relating to the electoral processes in the lead up to the conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Welcoming the delegation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed his appreciation for the visit and urged the Commission to continue to work in consonance with the Constitution for a successful Presidential and Parliamentary Elections slated for December 7.

Members of the delegation included Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in-charge of Corporate Services, Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman, in-charge of Operations and Madam Adwoa Asuama Abrefa, a Commissioner.

The rest were Mr Benjamin Bano Bio, Ashanti Regional Director of EC, Mrs Hajia SaiAdatu Maida, a Commission Member, Mrs Rebecca Ajalo a Commission Member, Dr Serebuor Quaicoe, the Director Electoral Services, Dr Yaw Ofori Agyei, the IT Consultant and Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director Public Affairs.

Source: myjoyonline