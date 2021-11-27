2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have entered into a partnership agreement with mineral water production outfit Glory-filled drinking water.

The mutually beneficial deal will last for a one year after which both parties will review the terms of the agreement.

As part of the deal Glory-filled drinking water will award player of the month of the club and also provide a package for players who score winning goals for Sharks.

The partnership agreement was officially signed and sealed on Thursday 25th November, 2021 in Elmina

Sharks will be hosted by Techiman Eleven Wonders in their Ghanaian Premier League matchday five clash.

PHOTOS BELOW: