Augustine Okrah, the former Asante Kotoko winger, is preparing to enter into matrimony with his long-time fiancée and love, Priscilla Asare.

The couple will exchange vows at the Menish Hotel, located on the Ejisu Kwamo Road near Kumasi, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Okrah recently concluded his stint at Tanzanian club Simba SC, where he departed on amicable terms.

The 29-year-old player made his move to Simba SC from Bechem United, although the exact transfer fee remains undisclosed.

Prior to his time with Simba SC, Okrah had returned to Bechem United at the start of the 2021-22 campaign after leaving Asante Kotoko.

His initial tenure with Bechem proved fruitful, as he emerged as the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League during the 2013-14 season, netting an impressive 16 goals.

Throughout his career, Okrah has ventured beyond Ghanaian football.

He had a loan spell with Swedish club BK Hacken and subsequently made a move to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh.

After a season with Al Merreikh, he joined their rivals, Al Hilal Omdurman.

Okrah has also gained valuable experience playing for NorthEast United in India and Egyptian side Smouha SC, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability across various leagues.

As Okrah prepares to embark on the next chapter of his life with Priscilla Asare, his former teammates, friends, and well-wishers will surely join in celebrating their special day.

The ceremony promises to be a joyous occasion, uniting two hearts in matrimony.