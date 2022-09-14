2 hours ago

Ex-French and Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House the seat of government of Ghana on Wednesday.

Evra was accompanied by popular broadcast journalist and avid Manchester United supporter Nana Aba Anamoah, Abraham Boakye aka One Man Supporter.

The former footballer arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Tuesday, 13th September 2022 for an official visit.

The 41-year-old ex-France international is in Ghana for the launch of his autobiography which is titled ‘I Love This Game’.

He has been in Nigeria and after his Ghana visit, he is expected to head to his home country of Senegal and Ivory Coast before returning to his base in Europe.

He was given a rousing welcome by the Manchester United Supporters group of Ghana when he touched down on Tuesday evening.

Evra spent eight years at Manchester United where he won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.

PHOTOS BELOW: