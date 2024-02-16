16 minutes ago

The final funeral rites of the late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena, who tragically passed away last year, has been held today Friday, February 16, 2024.

He was laid in state at the Adjiringano Astro Turf in Accra, followed by a private burial ceremony.

The funeral was attended by the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, officials of the GFA.

Some former players who showed up include Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Isaac Vorsah, Jerry Akaminko, Yaw Preko, Ibrahim Tanko among others.

There were some clashes from some members of the family with a second funeral scheduled for Saturday, 17th February, 2024.

Dwamena's untimely demise occurred in November 2023 during a match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in the Albanian top flight.

Collapsing in the 23rd minute of the game, he was rushed to the hospital but was unfortunately declared dead.

The 28-year-old's career had been challenged since 2017 when he was first diagnosed with a heart problem.

Despite playing with a heart detector since then, the prolific striker continued to showcase his talent, emerging as the leading scorer in the Albanian league before his untimely passing.

Having represented prominent clubs such as Levante, FC Zurich, and Real Zaragoza, Dwamena left an indelible mark on the football world.

He made his debut for Ghana in 2017, scoring in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The funeral proceedings will commence immediately after the private burial, serving as a final farewell to a player whose promising career was cut short by a tragic health condition.

PHOTOS BELOW: