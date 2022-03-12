2 hours ago

The first batch of trainees for the CAF License C refresher course ended on Friday, March 11, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.

The second batch of trainees will have their turn on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the same venue.

These Refresher Courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher courses for all licenses every two (2) years after obtaining the licenses without which the licence expires.

Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and GFA/CAF Instructors are leading the course.