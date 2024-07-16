1 hour ago

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa has tied the knot with her former coach Kofi Poku in a heartwarming ceremony held on Saturday, 13th July 2024.

The event was attended by friends, family, and admirers of the newly wedded couple, marking a memorable moment in their lives.

Nana Ama Asantewaa, who served as the Black Queens' goalkeeper from 2016 to 2018, made five appearances for the national team and played in two Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

She was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Queens during the 2016 Women's AFCON, starting in four matches. At the 2018 Women's AFCON hosted in Ghana, she made one appearance in the tournament.

Currently playing for Police Ladies FC, Nana Ama Asantewaa continues to contribute to women's football in Ghana.

Her husband, Kofi Poku, has been actively involved with the Ghana Football Association as a technical member, showcasing his dedication to the sport.

The union of Nana Ama Asantewaa and Kofi Poku is a beautiful blend of love and football, symbolizing their shared passion and commitment to the game.