Former Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak tied the knot with his fiancée, Lauren, in a joyous wedding ceremony held on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The wedding took place in Somanya, located in the Eastern Region of Ghana, and the bride is reported to be based in the United States.

Patrick Razak and Lauren have been in a long-standing relationship and are well-acquainted with each other.

After the expiration of his contract, Razak returned to his childhood club, Bazuka FC, to revive his football career before the start of the 2022/23 Division Two League in the Eastern Region.

Despite Bazuka FC's failure to secure promotion to the Division One League, Razak had a decent season with the lower-tier club.

He previously played a vital role for Hearts of Oak and was a constant threat to fierce rivals Asante Kotoko, contributing to the team's success in winning the double during the 2020/21 season.

After a stint with Guinean club Horoya AC, where his contract was mutually terminated, Razak made his way back to Hearts of Oak in October 2020.

His remarkable performances on the field have earned him a reputation, and he showcased his talent during Ghana's triumph in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, which was hosted in Ghana.