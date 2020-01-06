1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Abdul Fatau Safiu has walked down the aisle with longtime girlfriend Adila Jafaru on Sunday 5th January 2020.

The solemn ceremony took place at the Encom Hotel in Techiman where they did their nuptials.

The Occasion was witnessed by close family members of the couples, friends and loved ones with some celebrities also in attendance.

He joins the tall list of players who have tied the knot in the last few weeks namely Latif Blessing, Emmanuel Boateng, Joseph Tettteh Zuta and the likes with former teammate Felix Annan to also tie the knot in Dormaa Ahenkro with Franca Yeboah on the 18th January.