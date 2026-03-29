4 hours ago

A four-storey structure has collapsed at Accra New Town, close to GCB Bank, leaving several people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred along the stretch between Nkrumah Circle and New Town, just beyond the banking premises. The building, reportedly being used as a school, caved in under circumstances that remain unclear.

Emergency response teams from the Ghana National Fire Service Headquarters have been deployed to the scene and are currently leading search and rescue operations.

Eyewitnesses say the collapse happened without warning, sparking panic as nearby residents and passersby rushed in to help before the arrival of emergency personnel.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, with authorities yet to confirm the number of people trapped or whether there have been any casualties.

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