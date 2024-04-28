6 hours ago

The festivities commemorating Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25 years as the Asantehene continued in full swing.

On April 26, 2024, a non-denominational Thanksgiving service was held at the Dwabrem grounds of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, marking a quarter-century of his remarkable reign on the Golden Stool.

Following this deeply symbolic service came a gala dinner, serving both as a celebration and a fundraiser in support of the Otumfuo Foundation.

The events, steeped in the vibrant tapestry of Akan culture and tradition, were graced by the presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II himself, alongside his paramount chiefs, queen mothers, sub-chiefs, and a host of distinguished guests from across Ghana.

True to form, the Asantehene exuded his characteristic grace and regality throughout the proceedings.

During the Thanksgiving service, he was resplendent in a white Kente cloth adorned with elegant silver jewellery while his esteemed wife, Lady Julia, radiated elegance in a kente kaba and slit, standing faithfully by his side.

The service was elevated by soul-stirring performances from renowned artistes such as Diana Hamilton, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and the Pro Vice Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University, Ing Prof Abena Agyeiwaa Obiri-Yeboah.

A distinguished array of clergymen led the spiritual proceedings, including Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana; Most Rev Peter Kwesi Sarpong, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus; Most Rev Gabriel Justice Anokye, Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi; and Most Rev Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Anglican Bishop of Asante Mampong and Archbishop of Ghana and the Church of the Province of West Africa.

The congregation represented a diverse spectrum of denominations, showcasing the unity and diversity of Ghana’s religious landscape.

Among them were members from the Church of Pentecost, Power Chapel Worldwide, Anglican Church, Faith Convention, Methodist Church Ghana, Deeper Life Bible Church, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Christ Apostolic Church International, Seventh Day Adventist, Spirit Life Community, International Central Gospel Church, Assemblies of God Ghana, Church of Christ Spiritual Movement, Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, and Embassy of Life Chapel.

Below are pictures from the event (photo credit: Opemsuo Radio)