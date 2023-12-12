2 hours ago

Photos after musician Edem had a car crash on the N1 highway off the Achimota-Nsawam stretch has surfaced on social media.

The images show Edem’s vehicle with deployed airbags, highlighting the intensity of the collision.

Additionally, a tow car can be seen preparing to transport the damaged vehicle to a safer location, underscoring the severity of the accident.

Also, photos of what is described as a ‘naked woman’ were reportedly sent to Adomonline.com. However, due to the graphic nature of the images, they cannot be published.

Edem, taking to his official Facebook page on Monday, December 11, expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life.

In a detailed post, the rapper provided insights into the circumstances leading to the accident.

He said his car somersaulted after hitting the naked woman.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion about what the naked woman was doing in the middle of the road at the time of the accident.