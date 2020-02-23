Photos from Nana Ama McBrown's daughter's birthday party

1 hour ago

Actress Nana Ama McBrown took her daughter, Maxin, to Kumasi in the Ashanti region to celebrate in style.

Joined by family and friends in the movie industry, Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her daughters’ birthday with the kids at Ashan Children’s Village.

The actress gave the orphanage a 100 seater canteen which doubles as an assembly hall and has a fixed television set and stocked refrigerator.

She also donated some goodies to the institution including drinks, biscuits and bottled water.

Apart from the donations, the Tv show host also held a party for one-year-old Maxin at the premises.

Present to celebrate with her was actress Matilda Asare, Mercy Asiedu and some other members of the film fraternity.

See photos of the event below:

View this post on Instagram

See photos of the event below: