The 27th Ordinary session of Congress of the Ghana Football Association took place on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The Session brought together the football family to close the 2020/21 season and to open the 2021/22 season which kicks off on Friday, October 29, 2021.

In attendance was President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and Members of the Executive Council. Executive Members present were Frederick Acheampong, Dr. Randy Abbey, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Madam Habiba Atta Forson, Samuel Anim Addo, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Linford Asamoah.

Chairmen of the 10 Regional Football Associations also represented their Regions at congress. The GFA presented the budget statement for the new season and accounts for the 2020/21 season – a mandatory requirement from World Football governing body FIFA to its members.

External Auditors Baker Tilly Andah and Andah also presented the audited accounts of the GFA – from July 2020 – June 30, 2021 to congress. General Secretary of the GFA Prosper Harrison Addo gave a detailed activity report to Members.

In his key note address, President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku thanked congress for their unflinching support and commitment to the successful completion of the 2020/21 season.

He called on Clubs and stakeholders to continue their unwavering support to bring Ghana football back to where it belongs. President Simeon-Okraku briefed congress on a recent meeting with H.E Dr. Mahamadou Bawumia – Vice President of the Republic of Ghana where varied issues were discussed.

He said the discussion centred on policies and interventions that are needed to develop Ghana Football. Some of them included, betting and activities of betting companies in Ghana, official policy to ensure that government supports clubs who represent Ghana in continental competitions, investment in football pitches across the country and financial support to the football industry.

Delegates from all constituent bodies and various stakeholders of the GFA made their way to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for the event.

The new season in Ghana officially opens on Friday, October 29, 2021.