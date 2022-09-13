2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has officially announced Access Bank as an official partner of the Division One League for the next one season.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the GFA headquarters in Accra. In attendance was President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Members of the Division One League Board led by Vice Chairman Ken Thompson, Gideon Ofosu, Eugene Nobel and Tophic Kadri Seinu.

Others included Chief Executive Officers and representatives of the Division One League Clubs.

“When I took office as GFA President, I told my General Secretary that we have been doing business with a lot of banks but we get nothing in return’’ he said.

“Hence, any bank that wants to sustain their business with us must be ready to invest in the products of the GFA.

“Access Bank are the only bank that accepted that directive and are investing Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand ($250,000) into Ghana football for a one year period.

“They will be the official banking partner of the Ghana Football Association.

“They will be the headline sponsor of the Division One League and all 48 Division One League L clubs are expected to open accounts with Access Bank.

“Access Bank will offer Division One League clubs overdrafts and loan facilities as part of their sponsorship package.” he added.

Managing Director of Access Bank Olumide Olatunji led the Management of the Bank to the GFA Secretariat for the announcement ceremony. Others included, Executive Director, Retail and Digital Banking Pearl Nkrumah, Ade Ologun, Chief Operations Officer, Group Head, Retail Banking – Matilda Asante Asiedu, David-Akindele Seun – Head Corporate Communications and Brand Management and Nana Adu Kyerematen – Head of Human Resources.