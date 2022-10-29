2 hours ago

Scores of football fans joined former Black Stars players and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association for a walk dubbed ‘Walk with the Legends’ on the Aburi hills as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Vice President Mark Addo and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwesi Agyemang led the dignitaries for the walk that began from Ayi Mensah to the Aburi Hills.

Key figures of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) led by President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Anthony Baffoe featured in the walk.

Others included John Painstil, Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Awuku Issaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi, Edward Ansah, Sam Johnson, Leayea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah, known in football circles as Senegal, Frimpong Manso, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Prince Tagoe.

Ghana are set for a record 4th appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the Black Stars are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.