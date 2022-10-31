29 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) have jointly held an event dubbed “Dinner with The Legends’’ a program that was put together in honour of our retired footballers.

The program which took place at the Event Centre – East Legon brought together retired footballers who played their part in the enormous football history of Ghana. Prior to the Dinner, the two entities held a Walk Saturday morning to whip up pubic interest as part of Ghana’s build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

Present at the Dinner were President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo.

Executive Council Members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Ransford Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo, Dr. Tony Aubynn and Kingsley Osei Bonsu were all present.

Others included former Ghana defender and CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe who doubles as General Secretary of the Professional Football Association of Ghana. The rest include former Bayern Munich super star Samuel Osei Kuffuor, President of PFAG, John Painstil, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Awuku Issaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi, Edward Ansah, Sam Johnson, Leayea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Yaw Preko, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah, known in football circles as Senegal, Frimpong Manso, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Prince Tagoe.

The rest were Ali Jarah, Abdul Razak, James Kuuku Dadzie, Ibrahim Sunday, Hamza Mohammed, Dan Owusu and Mallam Yahaya.

President Simeon-Okraku later presented Black Stars jerseys to the Legends and called on them to support the team during the mundial in Qatar.

The event was also attended representatives and key management members of Partners and Sponsors of the Ghana Football Association.

