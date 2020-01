3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng has gotten married to Barbara, his long-time girlfriend.

The Dalian Yifang FC forward and long-time girlfriend tied the knot in a grand wedding on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

The beautiful event happened at the Golden Bean Hotel with the 23-year-old Emmanuel exchanging vows with his beautiful bride.

The couple took to social media to share some pictures of their wedding.