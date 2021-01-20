35 minutes ago

Some Ghanaians massed up at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday morning to welcome disqualified Big Brother Naija season5 star Erica Nlewediem.

Reports indicate that some of them arrived at the premises of the Airport as early as 3 am to catch a glimpse of the Nigerian.

A group of loyal fans of the Nigerian cladded in their T shirts made up of mainly women

Erica in an interview with the media said she was so excited to come to Ghana — she noted that the love shown her is overwhelming and that she’s looking forward to having a good time.

“I’m so happy to see you guys, I love you”, she said.

The Big brother housemate was in September 2020, disqualified from the reality show for confronting fellow housemate Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him.

Her repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules earned her the disqualification.

Erica, who was the Head of House (HOH), had earlier gotten two strikes for repeatedly breaking the house rules.

Erica also became the first housemate to be disqualified from the reality show.

She was disqualified for breaking the house rules, bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.

