2 hours ago

The Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, have landed in Abidjan as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The team, led by coach Chris Hughton, arrived clad in colorful kente cloth and slippers, showcasing their cultural pride.

Having concluded their training camp in Kumasi, the Black Stars will proceed to Accra before departing for Ivory Coast.

The squad is in high spirits, and fans are anticipating a strong showing from the four-time champions in the AFCON.

Ghana aims to end a 42-year AFCON title drought and has been drawn into a challenging Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will open their AFCON 2023 campaign with a match against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024.

The arrival of the team in Abidjan marks a significant step in their journey towards the continental competition, and expectations are high for a memorable performance in Ivory Coast.