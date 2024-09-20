1 hour ago

The gospel music community gathered in solemn unity to bid a final farewell to Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, widely known as KODA, at his burial service held in Accra at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC).

The service was a fitting tribute to a man whose contributions to gospel music touched countless lives.

Gospel artists, family members, and friends came together to honour the legacy of the celebrated musician and producer.

The atmosphere was filled with emotion as tributes poured in from those who had worked closely with KODA. Gospel stars Joe Mettle, Nii Okai, and Eugene Zuta were among the many who attended to pay their respects.