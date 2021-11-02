50 minutes ago

Ghana Women Premier League champions Hasaacas Ladies touched down in Cairo-Egypt on Monday ahead of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian Champions snatched the first slot to the tournament following an emphatic 3-1 victory against Nigeria’s Rivers Angels FC, a side that will also be competing in the tournament.

Hasaacas Ladies who won every domestic title in Ghana crowned it off by winning the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League slot and will face host team Wadi Degla of Egypt, AS Mandé of Mali and Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo Kings.

The Ghanaian women champions who are familiar with winning titles will have to do it all over again when the maiden CAF Women's Champions League starts on November 5 -November 19 in Egypt’s capital of Cairo.

Hasaacas Ladies will begin the campaign against Malabo Kings on November 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Vihiga Queens (Kenya), Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies (South Africa), AS Mande (Mali) and Rivers Angels (Nigeria) will battle it out in Group B.

