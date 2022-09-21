56 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak Tuesday held its first training session at the Pobiman sports complex .

The pitch at the facility is in pristine condition hence the club's decision to shift the training venue from St. Thomas Aquinas school Park to Pobiman.

This year, the Phobians plan to use the facility as a training camp where all training sessions and other team activities will be held whilst they await patiently for the official commissioning of the edifice.

The club's vision and enthusiasm to own a well-structured facility with world-class standard training pitches and facilities are borne out of optimism that has been made possible by the Hearts board.

The new facility can boast of 4 different training pitches, a mini golf course, gym, swimming pool and other modern sports facilities.

The optimism doesn’t come out of nowhere. The board has put in place structures that ensured that most of the players have been relocated very close to the training grounds. The Pobiman project is supervised by the project manager, Alhaji Imoro Braimah.

PHOTOS BELOW: