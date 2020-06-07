4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak on Friday presented a customized club jersey to the General Manager and host of Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Koku Avle.

The presentation was made by the National Chapters Committee Chairman Herman Hesse and the Club's Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo.

Bernard Koku Avle a self professed Hearts of Oak fan was delighted with the gesture and jammed with the club officials with the club's themed song.

The presentation was made to Bernard Avle at his work premises.

"Hearts of Oak today made a presentation to a die in the wool Phobian, Bernard Avle, host of Citi FM’s Morning Show and, he truly demonstrated his love and passion for the club. Bernard is indeed a proud Phobian", a statement on the Twitter page of Hearts of Oak read on Friday.

Pictures below: