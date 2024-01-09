20 minutes ago

Inaki Williams, the professional footballer playing as a forward for La Liga club Athletic Bilbao and the Black Stars, has officially opened a multi-million dollar hotel San Mames in his hometown, Akyem Achiase, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The inauguration ceremony, held on January 6, 2024, was attended by chiefs, queen mothers, religious leaders, and other prominent figures in the town.

The hotel, owned by Williams, boasts world-class facilities, including a rooftop bar meeting international standards, a fitness center, and standard rooms.

The establishment aims to contribute to reducing unemployment in the community and the country as a whole.

The hotel's general manager, Mr. Donkor, highlighted the positive impact on employment opportunities and emphasized the warm and inviting atmosphere the resort aims to provide for special occasion visitors in the community.

Nicolas Williams Arthur, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, who plays for Spain in international competitions, is actively involved in supporting the venture.

The hotel features rooms with separate bathrooms, hot showers, free slippers, and air conditioning for personalized comfort.

The pricing for overnight stays may vary based on the specific accommodation chosen.

Inaki Williams who is part of the Ghana team preparing for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast was not present at the mammoth event.

PHOTOS BELOW: