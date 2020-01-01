11 minutes ago

Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey popularly known as Kaakie has been off music for a while now due to other commitments with her books.

The dancehall queen not too long ago graduated with a Master’s Degree from the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge England.

Per pictures making rounds on social media the former High grade family member is about to walk down the aisle with a yet to be identified groom.

Several shots ostensibly from her bridal shower have surfaced on the internet with most people anxiously awaiting the wedding date and probably venue.

