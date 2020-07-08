36 minutes ago

Parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency, Lawyer John Kumah, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), has toured the various voter registration centres in the area during the phase one of the ongoing voters' registration exercise.

John Kumah did not only visit the centres, but he also donated 1o tricycles (aboboyaa) and 30 megaphones to the constituents to be used in educating the masses on the need to get their names registered into the new voters' register.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the registration, he also donated alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the EC officials at the various centres.

John Kumah's visit to all the registration centres was to have a first-handset hand information on the grounds and encourage the registrants to adhere to health protocols laid down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are photos of his visit: