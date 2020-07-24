1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has waved his goodbyes to his teammates at Besiktas after the expiration of his loan spell on Thursday.

The 33 year old player joined Besiktas from Fiorentina on a loan deal with an obligation to purchase in the summer.

K.P Boateng's loan spell with the Turkish side will officially come to a close on August 3rd since the original deal was extended due to interruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Besiktas had the option to have wrapped up a deal for the Ghanaian but kicked against that option with reports claiming they decided against his signing due to financial commitments involved in the deal.

After doing the customary farewell message to the fans of the club, Boateng paid a visit to his teammates in training on Friday to personally inform them of his departure on Friday.

The Ghanaian will miss Besiktas' last game of the season after picking up a knock in the penultimate game of the season last week.

PHOTOS BELOW:

Boateng made 11 appearances and scored 3 times for the club.