Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo has listened to the cries of many Ghanaians for Kantanka Automobile Company to venture into the production of small carrier vehicles.

Kantaka Automobile at its recent KantankaTechAt40 programme introduced a sleek small vehicle which has been named Kantana Amoanimaa EV 2020.

With the vehicle set to cost within the range of GHC40,000-GHC50,000 as it is about to go on sale to interested Ghanaians who are mostly into Uber, Bolt and Yango businesses.

Most of the online drivers prefer small unit cars which are mostly fuel-efficient to other vehicles.

The event started from Thursday, 24th December 2020, and ended on Sunday, 27th December 2020 at Awoshie in Accra.

