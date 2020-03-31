2 hours ago

Ghana's Kelvin Prince Boateng has taken his fight against racism to another level, displaying his hate for the "hate-act" on a diamond chain.

The Besiktas is known for his clear attitude and has been campaigning against racism for years.

Now there is a clear statement by the 33-year-old.

The former Schalke and Milan star has a chain made by celebrity jewel Gabriel The Jeweler.

On the pendant, which was made from a 70 carat diamonds, it says clearly: "F '%k Racism".

Boateng, during his time in Italy suffered several racial abuse which prompted his decision to fight against the bias act and was subsequently honoured by a radio station in Germany for championing the course to end the negative perception about people based on colour.