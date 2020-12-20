4 hours ago

Kotoko's opponents in the CAF Champions League Al Hilal Omdurman have touched down in Ghana ahead of their game against the porcupine warriors.

The Sudanese giants touched down in Ghana in the late hours of Saturday with a 30 man contingent as they bid to progress into the next stage.

Asante Kotoko will face the Sudanese side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday 23rd December,2020 in the first leg of the CAF Champions League knock out stage.

Kotoko progressed to this stage without kicking a ball in the second leg after drawing 1-1 with Mauritanian side FC Noaudibou away after they failed to raise a team for the second leg in Accra after coronavirus infections in the Mauritanian side.

The return leg will come off early next year in Omdurman in Sudan.

