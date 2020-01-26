1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko got all the maximum three points in their clash against Accra Hearts of Oak in the match day six clash.

The Phobians were the quickest to get off the block but they could not convert the chances that came their way as Emmanuel Nettey and Joseph Esso missed key chances.

Kotoko soon settled and took the lead through a Justice Blay header in the 17th minute of the game after a cross from an Augustine Okrah free kick.

The away side went into the break with a solitary lead but that soon changed in the second half as Joseph Esso headed home from close range to give parity to Hearts of Oak.

Deep into the 90th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to Kotoko after he adjudged the ball to have struck Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan's hand.

Naby Keita stepped up and slotted home to make it 2-1 and hand Kotoko all three points.

