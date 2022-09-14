3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have arrived in Kumasi on Wednesday after playing against Burkina Faso side RC Kadiogo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League clash in Benin.

The porcupine warriors handed the Burkinabe side a 1-0 defeat courtesy a late goal from Isaac Oppong.

Kotoko who played on Monday arrived in Ghana on Tuesday but were in Accra but are now in Kumasi and will continue preparations at their Adako Jachie training base.

The Ghanaian champions will on Sunday welcome RC Kadiogo to the Baba Yara Stadium for the second leg clash.

PHOTOS BELOW: