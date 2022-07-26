50 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has unveiled brand new jerseys for the 2022/2023 season.

The two jerseys which are the home and away kit are predominantly red in colour for the home one whiles the away kit is also mostly green in clour.

Kotoko's new home kit is red with a white v-neck colour with white trims on the sleeves of the jersey whiles the jersey has the porcupine logo engrained all over with the picture of the life patron of the club H.M Otumfour Osei Tutu II emblazoned on the right bottom corner.

The away kit is also predominantly green with yellow trims on either side with a black v-neck and black trims on the sleeve.

Kotoko will use these two jerseys for the 2022/2023 season in the Ghana Premier League, CAF Champions League, and MTN FA Cup.

Fans who want their will have to pay GH280 for their new replica jerseys at any ticketlake premises.

PHOTOS BELOW: