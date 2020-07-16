41 minutes ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Mohammed Kudus has finally sealed his move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday.

The player underwent his mandatory medical with the club before penning a five year contract with his new club.

Kudus join Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland after Ajax agreed a record breaking 9 million euros for a Ghanaian teenager.

He has been presented with jersey no.20 at his new club after which he was taken around his new surrounding by Dutch legend and club director Marc Overmars.

PHOTOS BELOW: